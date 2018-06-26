10 wounded, 1 fatally, in 2 separate South Side shootings

Chicago police responded to two large shootings in different parts of the South Side late Monday night. There were a total of ten victims. A 19-year-old man was killed. The youngest victim is a 13-year-old boy.Shots were fired in the city's West Pullman neighborhood near 123rd Street and South Yale Avenue around 10:50 p.m.An 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and the 13-year-old boy were walking in the area when someone fired shots, police said. Witnesses told police the 19-year-old man fired the first shots from the alley or gangway and an unknown person shot back.The 19-year-old man was shot in the face and chest. He died at Advocate Christ Medical Center. His identity has not yet been released.The 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition stabilized.The 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and thigh. The 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. They were both taken to Christ, where their conditions also stabilized.About five minutes before the shooting in West Pullman, police said six people were shot near East Pershing Road and South Vincennes Avenue in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.The group was standing in Ellis Park when an unknown person fired shots in their direction.A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle and transported in good condition to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the hip and in both legs. They were both transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both shot in the ankle. They were also transported to University of Chicago, where they were both listed in good condition.A 19-year-old man was shot twice in the hip, once in the buttocks and once in the arm. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized.No one is in custody for either shooting. Area South detectives are investigating.