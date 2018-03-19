11-12 armed robberies reported in Albany Park Monday morning

Chicago police are investigating a spree of between 11-12 armed robberies in an hour on the Northwest Side Monday morning, police said.Police said two to four male suspects driving a black 2005 Nissan sedan with license plate number Q817490 have been approaching people and robbing them in the 17th Police District in the Albany Park neighborhood.At around 5:30 a.m., two men reportedly tried to carjack a limousine driver in the 3400-block of West Montrose Avenue. The two men apparently tried to jump in the limo, but the driver was able to pull at least one of them out.The limo driver reportedly has some minor injuries from wrestling with one of the men but is going to be ok. Apparently a third man was in a getaway car which may have been stolen in a different carjacking.Meanwhile, police in the 17th District have been investigating at least 11 or 12 robberies, with most happening between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.. Robberies were reported in the 3500-block of West Argyle Street, 3600-block of West Wilson Avenue, 4800-block of North Kimball Avenue, 3400-block of West Montrose Avenue, 4900-block of North Christiana Avenue and the 3100-block of West Wilson Avenue.In one of the armed robberies, one of the victims was able to wrestle a gun away from one of the offenders and turned the weapon in to police.