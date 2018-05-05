Two children were killed in a fire in Humboldt Park Saturday morning and four others have been hospitalized, authorities said.The fire broke out in the second floor of a building in the 1000-block of North Avers Avenue before 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.Six people were inside, three adults and three children. Two people had to be rescued by the fire department.Neighbors also ran over to help the residents inside."I ran out here. I told the young guy, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'There are three babies in there,'" said neighbor Abigail Mercado.They were all rushed to hospitals. Two boys, ages 3 and 8, did not survive. Authorities have not released their identities.Four people, a 25-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-month-old baby boy are in critical condition. Authorities said all suffered smoke inhalation and burns.