2 critically injured trying to jump from West Garfield Park fire

A man and a woman were seriously injured when an unoccupied building they were staying in caught fire early Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, accordi (WLS)

Two people were critically injured after they tried to jump to escape a fire at an apartment building on Chicago's West Side.

The man and woman tried to jump, but a porch started to buckle after the blaze broke out around 3:15 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Monroe Street.

Johnathan Anderson, a witness, said he saw a Good Samaritan trying to help the two people who were trapped on the back porch.

"We saw flames, and we seen a guy running up the back stairs, telling everyone to, 'Get out! Get out! It's a fire, get out!' Then we seen a woman come to the side window, she was like, she's trapped, she couldn't get out. She was yelling for help, asking for help. Then a big boom, another boom came, a burst of flame came out of the window, on the side," Anderson said.

Just as the woman was about to jump, the burning porch partially gave way, bringing her down, along with the other victim. They fell from the third floor onto the grass below.

The man and woman, who fire officials said were squatting in the building, were taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. They suffered serious smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries.

Firefighters said the fire started on that back porch and spread into the building, where neighbors said people have been known to smoke.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.
