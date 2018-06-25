Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side Monday morning.Illinois State Police said the chase lasted about 20 minutes and reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour.Police said the incident started in Palatine when they received a call for a car burglary and a shooting. At around 2 a.m., state police were notified that a Mercedes Benz SUV was wanted.State police joined Des Plaines police in chasing the SUV on I-90, then on I-290 when it attempted to make a stop in Austin, but then continued onto I-294 southbound to Ogden Avenue.The SUV drove from Route 83 to I-88 when the suspects returned to the Eisenhower and then crashed into two vehicles near the ramp to Racine Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. police said.The driver of a Toyota Camry said he was on his way home at the time of the crash."I was going home. I was driving and next thing you know I just get hit and I'm like, I didn't know what to do after that. Next thing I know, I blacked out and I'm on the side of the road," said Philip Cooper, who was not injured.The SUV also hit an IDOT truck and fortunately the worker was not injured.A stretch of the inbound Eisenhower was closed for hours as a result and has since reopened.Weapons were recovered from the scene. Illinois State Police said they are handing the suspects and the case over to police in Palatine.