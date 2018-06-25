2 in custody after police chase on Eisenhower Expressway ends in West Side crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side Monday morning. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the chase lasted about 20 minutes and reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

Police said the incident started in Palatine when they received a call for a car burglary and a shooting. At around 2 a.m., state police were notified that a Mercedes Benz SUV was wanted.

State police joined Des Plaines police in chasing the SUV on I-90, then on I-290 when it attempted to make a stop in Austin, but then continued onto I-294 southbound to Ogden Avenue.

The SUV drove from Route 83 to I-88 when the suspects returned to the Eisenhower and then crashed into two vehicles near the ramp to Racine Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. police said.

The driver of a Toyota Camry said he was on his way home at the time of the crash.

"I was going home. I was driving and next thing you know I just get hit and I'm like, I didn't know what to do after that. Next thing I know, I blacked out and I'm on the side of the road," said Philip Cooper, who was not injured.

The SUV also hit an IDOT truck and fortunately the worker was not injured.

A stretch of the inbound Eisenhower was closed for hours as a result and has since reopened.

Weapons were recovered from the scene. Illinois State Police said they are handing the suspects and the case over to police in Palatine.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseillinois state policecrashburglaryChicagoNear West SideDes PlainesPalatineAustin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Murder trial of man accused of murdering wife in 1973 begins Monday
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orland Park, police say
2 killed in plane crash near western Illinois airport
Pharmacist accused of denying woman prescription to end pregnancy
Father, 2 teens rescued from DuPage River after kayaks overturn in Naperville
Chicago Pride Parade on North Side celebrates equality
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Previous shootings reported at California park where father killed
Show More
Hot air balloon hits power lines, crashes into Mich. lake
102 new officers hit Chicago streets
Off-duty CPD probationary officer pulled out gun in confrontation outside Rosemont bar, police say
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More News