2 infants found safe after car stolen from South Side gas station

A thief stole a car that left running with two infants inside at a gas station in the 8700-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. (Surveillance video)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A thief stole a car with two infants inside Sunday morning on the South Side, Chicago police said. The car was later found with both babies unharmed.

The car owner ran inside a gas station in the 8700-block of South Cottage Grove to buy a bottled water at about 12:15 a.m. and left his car running with his two infants inside.

The victim then watched in horror as someone jumped in and took off. Surveillance video showed the victim chase after the car.

"When the customer saw his car stolen, he ran after them, but he couldn't catch them, so he came back and asked for the phone and called police, 911," said gas station worker Sam Abdo.

The suspect presumably realized the two babies were in the car and abandoned it in the 800-block of East 90th Street, police found it. Both infants were unharmed.
