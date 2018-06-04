2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills

Two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-57 in Country Club Hills Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 183rd Street at about 9:21 p.m., police said. A vehicle was traveling southbound and struck a vehicle going northbound. The drivers of both vehicles were killed.
Authorities have not released the identities of the two killed. No other injuries were reported.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
