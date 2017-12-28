2 shot, 1 fatally in Dolton attempted armed robbery

Two people were shot, one fatally, during an attempted armed robbery in south suburban Dolton on Thursday, police said. (WLS)

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were shot, one fatally, during an attempted armed robbery in south suburban Dolton on Thursday, police said.

The attempted armed robbery happened in the 730-block of East 142nd Street at around 11 a.m. Police said they received a 911 call from the Clark gas station with a man on the line who was unable to speak. When officers arrived they found two people unresponsive inside.

Police said one man was dead, and the other was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Relatives identified the deceased man as 19-year-old Arshad Vhora and the other victim as 55-year-old Bakar Saieed.

Saieed was still in surgery as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Relatives said he is in serious condition.

Relatives said Vhora, a college student, was working for his father Thursday.

"He was the oldest of the family, a very intelligent kid. He was filling in for his father while his father was out of the country. His father is on his way back," said Abdul Vhora, the victim's first cousin.

Police said the gas station is a family-owned business and the victims are related, but their specific familial relationship has not been released.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station, and are investigating the incident as an armed robbery homicide. They believe the suspects came and left on foot.

Officers are canvassing the area in search of information, and have sent more police officers to the neighborhood around the gas station, but believe it was an isolated shooting.

A $12,000 reward is being offered by the victims' family, community activist Andrew Homes, and Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers.

No suspects are in custody.
