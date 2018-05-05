2 women shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital, possibly related to earlier shooting

Two 35-year-old women were shot outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's West Side, police said.Both women were shot in the lower body and transported themselves to the hospital. Their conditions were immediately unknown.The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. in the 2700-block of West Ogden near the hospital in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood.The hospital has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.No one was in custody. The offender was in a dark-colored sedan that pulled up and started firing shots.Family members said this could be related to a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the 3700-block of West Roosevelt. In that shooting, a 25-year-old man was shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Family said the man was riding a bicycling near a gas station when someone fired multiple shots at him.The two female victims are family members of the man shot on Roosevelt.Police are investigating.