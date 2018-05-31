2 young girls sexually abused while sleeping in Lincoln Park home invasions

Two girls, ages 11 and 13, were sexually abused while sleeping in their beds by a male intruder who broke into each of their homes Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police s (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have a major clue that could help find the man who sexually abused two young girls, ages 11 and 13, in their bedrooms in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police released video Wednesday night showing a person of interest walking down an alley around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Alderman Michele Smith (43rd Ward) said he entered the homes through unlocked doors.

The first incident happened in the 400-block of West Belden Avenue. Police said the man came into the bedroom of a 13-year-old girl and sexually abused her while she was sleeping.

About 20 minutes later, in the 500-block of West Grant Place, a sleeping 11-year-old girl was sexually abused.

Police described the suspect as a white male between 20 and 30 years old with short brown or strawberry blonde hair. He is about 5 ft. 6 in. or 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police also said the suspect is a smoker.

Alderman Smith reminded everyone in her ward to lock their doors and remain vigilant.

Anyone with information regarding these attacks should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
