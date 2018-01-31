3 in custody, officer injured in Harvey police-involved shooting and crash

Harvey officials said that three people are in custody following a brief chase, crash and police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.Harvey police swarmed a residential neighborhood to find one of their own officer's cars flipped over in a front yard."Cars, the guys in the street, the police, every police come," said Sofia Mendoza, lives nearby.The chase started at about 4:30 p.m. near 148th Street and Dixie Highway when police said two SUVs crashed into each other. Three people bailed out of one of the SUVs and took off running.Two officers were nearby, speaking outside their squad cars, at the time of the crash."One officer pursued the offenders, who fled on foot," said Sean Howard, spokesperson for the City of Harvey. "He cornered one particular suspect, left his car, became engaged in a physical altercation with the offender."Somehow, police said, the suspect broke free, drove into the driver's seat of the squad car, and ran down the officer with his own car."Obviously, the officer in fear of his safety, of his own life, took his service revolver out and discharged his weapon into the squad car," Howard said.The injured suspect lost control of the squad car, which flipped over, according to officials, injuring the officer.The spokesperson said the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect is expected to survive.The two other fleeing suspects were apprehended by Harvey Police. The police investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.