3 paramedics injured after brick thrown at ambulance in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three paramedics were injured after a brick was thrown at an ambulance in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The ambulance was in the 6500-block of South Stony Island Avenue when at about 12:44 p.m., a male suspect through a brick through the window, police said.

Three paramedics were injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the aggravated battery incident. Chicago police are investigating.
