3 women charged with robbing a woman, driving over her head

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after her head was run over following a robbery near a busy Central Fresno intersection. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Three women now face felony charges after police say they robbed a woman and then ran over her head during the attack.

Fresno Police have arrested Monique Travis, Latara Peoples, and Dawnyel Irons in connection with the crime.

According to detectives, they robbed a woman around 7:30 pm Wednesday near the busy intersection of First St and McKinley Ave in Central Fresno.

She was selling government cell phones in the parking lot between the popeyes and best boy donuts when these women approached her and stole multiple phones from her pop up tent

Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson explains what happened next, "They started to drive off and that's when the victim got into the car. She was kicked out of the car and the car ran over her."

The victim suffered injuries to her head and upper body and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where she remained in critical condition Thursday.

Police found and arrested the suspects minutes later at McKinley and Cedar with the stolen phones still in their car.

As part of the investigation, detectives are not yet releasing the name of the victim.
