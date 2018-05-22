4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout

This stems from a fight between two groups at the gas station. Both groups arrive in different cars, fight escalates to gun violence between each other & 4 are shot, 1 fatally. Dets reviewing private & city video. Anyone w/ info please email anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu https://t.co/GA8QiBe1h9 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 22, 2018

A man was killed and three other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.Police worked two crime scenes related to the homicide early Tuesday morning.The shootings stemmed from a fight between two groups at a Shell gas station at the corner of West Belmont and North Sacramento avenues, CPD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted later Tuesday morning.Two men and two women in a Nissan Pathfinder, and one man and two women in a Honda Accord, arrived at the gas station around 2:45 a.m.Police said two of the men got into a verbal argument, which turned into a fist fight when one man punched the other in the face. The fight then escalated to a shooting, after two people in the group pulled out handguns and opened fire, police said.Three men, ages 20, 25 and 37, were each shot several times. A 24-year-old woman was shot in the neck.Police said one man and two women left the scene in the Honda and called for help. They met an ambulance near West Belmont and North Albany avenues.The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 37-year-old man was listed in serious condition at the same hospital. The 20-year-old man and the 24-year-old woman were both listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.Police gathering evidence at the Shell station found two handguns on the ground, along with several shell casings.One woman, who was not injured, was taken into custody and was questioned by police.Detectives plan to review private and city surveillance video. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.Belmont was temporarily closed to traffic from Albany to Sacramento as police conducted their investigation. CTA buses on route 77 were temporarily rerouted in both directions near Belmont, Kedzie, Elston and California.