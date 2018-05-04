5 cars, including 2 police vehicles, crash in Country Club Hills

A reported high-speed police chase in south suburban Country Club Hills ended in a crash involving five cars and two police patrol cars. (WLS)

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
A reported high-speed police chase in south suburban Country Club Hills ended in a crash involving five cars and two police patrol cars.

Several people were hurt in the crash, which occurred near the intersection of 183rd Street and South Cicero Avenue around 11 p.m.

At least eight ambulances responded to the incident. When they arrived, People were laid out on the road awaiting medical attention near the crash site.

The Chicago Sun-Times said a man was put into the back of ambulance and that man was allegedly the driver police were chasing.

Police have not released details about the crash or the victims. Information about the nature of their injuries and their current conditions has not been released.
