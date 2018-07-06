5 people rescued from Lake Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teenage girls were transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment after being rescued from Lake Michigan on Friday night amid dangerous water conditions. (WLS)

By
Two teenage girls were transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment after being rescued from Lake Michigan on Friday night amid dangerous water conditions.

Chicago Police said the two girls, both 13 years old, fell into the water at Leone Park Beach in the 1200 block of West Touhy Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Marisol Perez's brother had been with the girls when they entered the water.

"He just said that they were in the water playing and he didn't know what happened to the girls," she said.

A beach hazard warning indicating potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents had been issued for Cook County and Northwest Indiana, lasting through Friday evening.

Perez said her mother had warned her brother not to go swimming Friday afternoon, but he wanted to be with his friends.

Perez said the water quickly turned on the teens. Her brother and two friends were able to make it out.

"He's ok, he just scared," she said. "He doesn't know what's happening to his friends right now."

Rescuers said five police officers went in searching for the two teenage girls who had gone under. But the current was even too much for well-trained police officers.

Nelson Lovera swam to assist an officer he saw struggling.

"The water was really rough," he said.

The Chicago Fire Department said three boys had also been pulled from the water but did not require treatment.

Crews continued searching for the other teenage girl and found her about 20 minutes later. Officers ran the equivalent of three city blocks to where she was found. She had been underwater for at least 45 minutes. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted at about 8:50 p.m. that emergency responders were attempting CPR.


Both girls were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. One was in critical condition. The other's condition had stabilized and she was expected to be OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuedwater rescuesearch and rescuesearchlake michiganRogers ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, 5, dies in possible murder-suicide in Douglas Park, police say
Dangerous waves, rip currents make local beaches hazardous
Emanuel voices support for Dan Ryan march led by Fr. Pfleger
3 girls missing from Albany Park reunited with family
Man killed by masked shooter in East Garfield Park
Bradley family holds out hope to find sisters missing 17 years
Police investigating death of woman found dead with bag over head as homicide
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
Show More
Chicago Proud: Local woman volunteers with Red Cross for 60 years
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
2 Women speak out after accusing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping
What's the most Googled health issue in Illinois?
More News