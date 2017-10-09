5 wanted for assault, robbery of Northwestern student at Chicago campus

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Northwestern University law school student was robbed and assaulted by five people Sunday night at the school's Chicago campus, according to a crime alert issued by the university.

The student was approached by the group near the intersection of Superior Street and Fairbanks Court at about 8:01 p.m. The victim was physically assaulted and had his cell phone and laptop taken, the alert said.

A witness activated an emergency call box, notified police and walked the student to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The suspects fled on foot and were gone when Chicago police and university police arrived. The suspects are described as three male suspects and two female suspects, the alert said.

One male suspect was described as being 5'4", wearing white pants, a white long-sleeved shirt and a dark jacket tied around his neck. The other two male suspects were described as 5'6" and wearing dark clothing.

A description of the female suspects could not be obtained and authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northwestern University Police Department at 847-491-3456.
