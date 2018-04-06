6 in custody after 2 violent downtown robberies

Six people are in custody after Chicago police said they attacked and robbed two men less than an hour apart early Friday morning.The first robbery happened before 12:30 a.m. near Polk and Plymouth Court. Police said a 34-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he was thrown to the ground, beaten and robbed by a group of five or six young people. The group made off with the man's backpack and belongings. The man was treated at the scene.Police said a similar incident occurred just after 1 a.m. A 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near Rush and Superior streets when an 18-year-old walked up to him and took his phone and money. Police said the victim chased the suspect and was met and beaten by the same group of suspects from the first robbery.Police confirmed that the cases are connected by the same group of attackers.Area Central is investigating.