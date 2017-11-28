Amber Alert: NC mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old daughter

Mariah Kay Woods

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. --
Authorities are still searching for the missing 3-year-old girl from Onslow County that prompted an Amber Alert Monday.

Mariah Kay Woods has been missing since Sunday night when her mother put her to bed.

Woods lives with her mother and her mother's live-in boyfriend in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

ABC News reports that her mother reached out to the public in an emotion-filled plea Monday.

"Please, bring her back ... She's my baby, she's my everything," said Kristy Woods in a press conference. "Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I'd give anything."

She is described as a white female standing about 2' 9" tall and weighing around 30 pounds.

Mariah has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mariah Kay Woods


The FBI is assisting state and local law enforcement with the investigation. Marines based at nearby Camp Lejeune are also assisting in the search.
