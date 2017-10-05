Lowell Maxwell "Max" Ambler, 46, of Mendota, Ill.

LaSalle County authorities confirm that Lowell Ambler has been taken in to custody in Earlville, Ill. The suspect has been on the run since Sunday.LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton said that Lowell Ambler was "peacefully taken into custody" on Thursday morning. Ambler surrendered and walked out of the house in the 300 block of North Second Street in Earlville.Sheriff Templeton said that Ambler was in a friend's house and that the friend was not harmed.Authorities said a concerned citizen alerted them to Ambler's whereabouts.Lowell "Max" Ambler, 46, a former sheriff's deputy, was last spotted in rural Earlville in LaSalle County, where he was possibly sighted running from a hunting blind. He was considered armed and dangerous with a .45 caliber, semi-automatic handgun.Thursday morning, a large police presence was seen outside a home in the Earlville area. Earlville Community Unit School District 9 announced that classes were cancelled Thursday and all events at the school Thursday were cancelled. Leland School District 1 also announced that classes were cancelled as well as all extracurricular activities at the school.Early Wednesday, he was believed to have stolen a burgundy 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe in Plainfield. A burgundy SUV was found abandoned in Earlville - about 40 miles west of PlainfieldAmbler, of Mendota in LaSalle County, was wanted for violating bail bond and an order of protection in Lee and LaSalle counties."We have charges in Lee County for home invasion and aggravated kidnapping," Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said. "On those bond conditions, he was not supposed to have any contact with family members that were affiliated with this alleged crime. And he did."Last month, Ambler was arrested for allegedly holding a Lee County teenager against her will by duct-taping her hands and head. He was released on bond days later but police said he drove to Plainfield, where that victim and her family was staying.Ambler allegedly drove to Plainfield in a stolen semi-tractor trailer, which he stole in Mendota and abandoned near the victim's home.