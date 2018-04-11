Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for autopilot deadly crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3275007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 38-year-old man was killed when his Tesla crashed and caught on fire in Mountain View.

Two-and-a-half weeks since an Apple engineer died when his Tesla crashed on Autopilot, his family is speaking out to the I-Team. Tuesday night, Tesla released its strongest statement yet blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened.But his family and their new attorney are fighting back.Despite his long hours at EA Games and then Apple starting last November, 38-year-old Walter Huang found time for his family."His daily routine is to wake up every morning before everyone else to make breakfast for everyone and make coffee for Sevonne," said Will Huang, Walter's brother.ABC7 News investigative reporter Dan Noyes spoke with Will, Huang's wife Sevonne, and the attorney they've hired to sue Tesla.Huang died March 23 in a fiery Tesla crash in Mountain View on his way to work. Sevonne couldn't reach him and she turned on the news to see it. She told the ABC7 News I-Team that Walter complained that his Tesla's Autopilot had steered toward that same barrier on several occasions, she recognized the location and the blue Model X."Did you know right away that it was Walter? Did you think that was him?""Yeah, I think that's him. It's just like -- lost everything for me. I didn't just lose my husband, I lost my best friend."Tesla confirmed its data shows Walter Huang was using Autopilot at the time of the crash, but that his hands were off the wheel for six seconds right before impact.Tesla sent Dan Noyes a statement Tuesday night that reads in part, "Autopilot requires the driver to be alert and have hands on the wheel... the crash happened on a clear day with several hundred feet of visibility ahead, which means that the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road.""We know that he's not the type who would not have his hands on the steering wheel, he's always been (a) really careful driver," said Will.The family's lawyer believes Tesla is blaming Huang to distract from issues with its Autopilot."Its sensors misread the painted lane lines on the road and its braking system failed to detect a stationary object ahead," said lawyer Mike Fong.You can already see the arguments forming for the lawsuit. The lawyer tells me he doesn't expect to file the complaint until the NTSB wraps up its investigation.Here is the full statement from Tesla: