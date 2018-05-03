  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Barrington Hills mansion catches fire

White smoke billowed out of the large home on Paganica Drive just north of Oak Knoll Road around 6:45 a.m. At one point, flames shot through the roof. (WLS)

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning at a mansion in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

White smoke billowed out of the large home on Paganica Drive just north of Oak Knoll Road around 6:45 a.m. At one point, flames shot through the roof.

Since there are no fire hydrants in the isolated area, crews had to bring in water tanks to fight the blaze. Emergency equipment formed a long line along Oak Knoll.

The fire chief said everyone in the home made it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the fire chief said a lightning strike may be to blame.
