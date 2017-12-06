Body found in NC positively ID'd as missing 3-year-old girl

Public visitation held for Mariah Woods

By
JACKSONVILLE, North Carolina --
Remains found in Pender County have been positively identified as those of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, who was the subject of an Amber Alert that garnered national attention.

The Onslow County District Attorney's office confirmed the ID to ABC11 on Wednesday afternoon.

Mariah's body has been returned to her family.

A public visitation for Mariah was held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. No funeral arrangements have been made but Jones will handle the services.

Mariah was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 27.

Earl Kimrey, 32, the mother's live-in boyfriend, was arrested December 1 and charged with concealing of death; obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property. Mariah's body was found December 2.
