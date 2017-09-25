Body of man found 2 days after Washington Park fire

Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at a Washington Park apartment building Saturday morning. (Captured News)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The body of a missing man was pulled from the rubble of a burned out building on Chicago's South Side Monday morning.

The family of Ricky Anderson feared his remains were still inside the building in the 5800-block of South Prairie Avenue since Saturday morning's fire.

Several residents of the apartment building escaped the flames.

Firefighters said they did not find anyone during their initial searches, but they went back Monday morning just before the building was set to be demolished and found Anderson's body.

No other injuries were reported in the fire, which left three families homeless.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago fire departmentfireWashington ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 families left homeless after extra-alarm fire in Washington Park
Top Stories
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US: Not pushing for regime change
Boy, 8, killed while protecting sister from being sexually assaulted
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
Report: Mother of Kenneka Jenkins says protests are over
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest; Dale Earnhardt Jr quotes JFK
Hot dog vendor whose cash was taken by cop given $87K
Opioid deaths spike in McHenry County, rage in suburbs
LaSalle man wins $1.6 million Morris VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Show More
Cop suing for pregnancy discrimination: 'I still can't believe this goes on in 2017'
Durbin blasts GOP for latest Obamacare repeal bill, vote expected soon
Steelers player who stood for national anthem has top-selling jersey
Cancer survivor, his doctor to hike Mount Kilimanjaro
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos