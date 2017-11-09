Boy, 14, missing more than 3 months from Albany Park

Kalvin Howell, 14. (Chicago Police Dept. )

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three months from Chicago's Northwest Side.

Kalvin Howell was last seen near Lawrence and Kimball in the Albany Park neighborhood on July 23, 2017, according to a missing person alert.

The teen lives in the 3600-block of West Montrose Avenue and has been known to frequent the area between Montrose and Lawrence from Kedzie to Pulaski, police said.

Howell is described by police as 5'3" and 110 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about Howell's whereabouts is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing teenagerchicago police departmentChicagoAlbany Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
It's not winter yet, but near-record lows, lake-effect snow on tap
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
Show More
Facebook asking for nude photos to protect users
Federal grand jury indicts man in East Chicago post office explosion
Woman wearing nightgown robs North Side bank at gunpoint
CTA Pink Line train strikes car in Cicero; DUI investigation underway
Public defenders sue Cook County over sexual harassment by inmates
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos