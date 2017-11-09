Boy, 14, missing more than 3 months from Albany Park

Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three months from Chicago's Northwest Side.Kalvin Howell was last seen near Lawrence and Kimball in the Albany Park neighborhood on July 23, 2017, according to a missing person alert.The teen lives in the 3600-block of West Montrose Avenue and has been known to frequent the area between Montrose and Lawrence from Kedzie to Pulaski, police said.Howell is described by police as 5'3" and 110 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.Anyone with information about Howell's whereabouts is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.