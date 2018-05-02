Boy, 15, struck by bullet on CTA bus in Chicago Lawn

A 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while traveling on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the boy was on a bus traveling southbound at about 1:45 p.m. in the 6200-block of South California Avenue when a bullet from a shooting about a block away came through the window.

The teen suffered a graze wound to the head and is in good condition. He is expected to be okay.

Johnson said the victim is a student at Walter Payton High School who was on his way home from school at the time.

"It infuriates me that we have a good kid doing what we all expect him to do, and he's a victim of something like this. This is why we have to have common sense gun legislation in this country. Not just this city, this state, but in this country, to stop things like this from happening," Johnson said.

CTA buses were re-routed due to the incident.

Chopper 7HD was live in Chicago Lawn where a 15-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while on a CTA bus.



Johnson said their Shot Spotter technology picked up the shooting. An investigation is ongoing. Police are examining video from surrounding businesses, Johnson said.

