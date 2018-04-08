Bradley University student from Chicago killed in Peoria shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Bradley University freshman from Chicago was killed early Sunday in an off-campus shooting in Peoria, according to a tweet by the university.

Nasjay Murry, who was studying biomedical science, was shot at about 1:45 a.m. Peoria police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue and found three people shot.

Murry and another man were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A third victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Peoria police did not have any information on a suspect Sunday afternoon.

Peoria police did not identify the victims, but a tweet from Bradley University's official account identified Murry as a student and a victim in the shooting.


David Narain, principal of King College Prep in Chicago, identified Murry as a 2017 alumna of the school.



"I have nothing but fond memories of KCP Class of 2017 alumnus Nasjay Murry. A devastating and tragic loss," Narain said in a tweet.

Bradley University, located about 160 miles southwest of Chicago, will fly their campus flags at half-staff for three days in Murry's honor.
