Bradley University student from Chicago killed in Peoria shooting

A Bradley University freshman from Chicago was killed early Sunday in an off-campus shooting in Peoria, according to a tweet by the university.Nasjay Murry, who was studying biomedical science, was shot at about 1:45 a.m. Peoria police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 1800 block of West Bradley Avenue and found three people shot.Murry and another man were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.A third victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.Peoria police did not have any information on a suspect Sunday afternoon.Peoria police did not identify the victims, but a tweet from Bradley University's official account identified Murry as a student and a victim in the shooting.David Narain, principal of King College Prep in Chicago, identified Murry as a 2017 alumna of the school."I have nothing but fond memories of KCP Class of 2017 alumnus Nasjay Murry. A devastating and tragic loss," Narain said in a tweet.Bradley University, located about 160 miles southwest of Chicago, will fly their campus flags at half-staff for three days in Murry's honor.