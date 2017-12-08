Bridgeport fire struck out after spreading to 2nd building

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood was struck out, but not before it spread to a second building, fire officials said.

The fire started in a 2 1/2 story building under construction in the 1300-block of West 32nd Place at about 7:55 p.m. It then spread to the building next door. The fire department said one building is in danger of collapsing.

Three people were displaced from the second building, which sustained heavy damage, the fire department said.

Emergency crews and firefighters remain at the scene.

Officials have not released any information on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.
