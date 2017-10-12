Burglars crash into West Side shoe store twice in a week

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thieves crashed into a shoe store on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning for the second time in a week.

Just before 3:55 a.m., police said someone drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee through the front window of Shoe Villa in the 1500-block of North Cicero Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.

After the crash, three to five men got out of a different vehicle, described as a gray Honda CRV, took merchandise and ran away.

Last Friday, thieves drove a truck into the same store.

Police have not made any arrests. Area North detectives are investigating.
