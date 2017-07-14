BUSINESS

Alfred Angelo bridal shop files for bankruptcy, brides throughout US left without gowns

Desperate brides banged on the doors of bridal stores all over the country Friday, demanding the gowns they purchased before Alfred Angelo Bridal filed for bankruptcy. (WLS)


CHICAGO (WLS) --
Desperate brides banged on the doors of bridal stores all over the country Friday, demanding the gowns they purchased before wedding gown designer Alfred Angelo Bridal filed for bankruptcy.

They operate more than 60 Alfred Angelo Bridal Signature Stores in the U.S., and the store's gowns and dresses are also sold at more than 1,400 wholesale stores world-wide.

The national chain does not have any stores in the Chicago area, but the brand's gowns are sold by bridal stores in the city and suburbs.

Ali Epstein of Buffalo Grove picked out the perfect wedding dress to surprise her future husband on the big day, but her dress may never arrive. Her wedding is scheduled on November 4.

"It's just sad to me...you might not have that vision anymore, that's not your dress anymore. There are no answer to anything right now," said Epstein.

The company is reportedly trying to ship items that were already paid for, but there's no guarantee those items will arrive by a certain date. Employees at Alfred Angelo's corporate office in Delray Beach, Florida left the building on Thursday. The company has been around since 1933.

At Brideside, a Chicago bridal shop, 1,500 customers have been impacted by the brand's bankruptcy. Phones were ringing nonstop Friday, but the owners said they are determined to help every bride and bridesmaid they can.

"We are really all about empathy and trying to understand where the customer is coming from, what her specific situation is, who has ordered with us, who hasn't ordered with us but needs a dress...just coming up with solutions," said Nicole Staple, co-founder of Brideside.

"Let's remember why you're getting married, focus on the celebration and let us take care of finding you a new dress," said Brideside co-founder Sonali Lamba.

Even though Epstein's moment of finding the perfect dress is gone, she's waiting to see what happens next, and her frustration is directed at the designer.

"It's so sad," said Epstein. "He is leaving so many women high and dry."

(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
