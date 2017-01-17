Chicago entrepreneur named to Forbes 30 Under 30

A Chicago businesswoman marked a major milestone in her young career. Forbes just named Katlin Smith to their 30 Under 30 list of entrepreneurs.
Smith launched her company, Simple Mills, just four years ago and has already made major waves in the food industry.
MISSION
Simple Mills aims to change the way America bakes in order to help people live healthier lives. The company is committed to creating simple, wholesome, convenient foods that taste great; eliminate processed, high-carbohydrate, high-glycemic, nutrition-empty ingredients; and both support and encourage healthy eating habits. Eat better, feel better, find the energy to live your life passionately: it's that Simple.
PRODUCTS
All Simple Mills products are non-GMO, certified gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and free of grain, soy, and artificial flavors and fillers. Ingredients like almond flour and coconut sugar lower the carbohydrate count and glycemic index to help support digestive health and minimize blood sugar impact. Recipes are also carefully crafted to keep sugar levels low, boost vitamin and mineral content, and produce a taste and texture worthy of 'wow.'
To find out more, visit www.simplemills.com.
