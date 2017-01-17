BUSINESS

Chicago entrepreneur named to Forbes 30 Under 30
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Chicago businesswoman is marking a major milestone in her young career. Forbes just named Katlin Smith to their 30 Under 30 list of entrepreneurs. (WLS)

A Chicago businesswoman marked a major milestone in her young career. Forbes just named Katlin Smith to their 30 Under 30 list of entrepreneurs.

Smith launched her company, Simple Mills, just four years ago and has already made major waves in the food industry.
MISSION

Simple Mills aims to change the way America bakes in order to help people live healthier lives. The company is committed to creating simple, wholesome, convenient foods that taste great; eliminate processed, high-carbohydrate, high-glycemic, nutrition-empty ingredients; and both support and encourage healthy eating habits. Eat better, feel better, find the energy to live your life passionately: it's that Simple.

PRODUCTS

All Simple Mills products are non-GMO, certified gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and free of grain, soy, and artificial flavors and fillers. Ingredients like almond flour and coconut sugar lower the carbohydrate count and glycemic index to help support digestive health and minimize blood sugar impact. Recipes are also carefully crafted to keep sugar levels low, boost vitamin and mineral content, and produce a taste and texture worthy of 'wow.'

To find out more, visit www.simplemills.com.
Related Topics:
businessfoodentrepreneurshipsmall businesshealthy livingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
America's most hated companies
Volkswagen recalls 136,000 autos for antilock brake fix
The Limited just shut all of its stores
Major retailers see drop in sales, some stores to close
More Business
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
2 charged in Albany Park shooting involving off-duty police sergeant
Mexico town fears nightclub shooting means drug war has come
Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
Show More
Brighton Park parents demand help after shootings near schools
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President in at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
Colo, oldest gorilla ever on record, dead at 60
More News
Top Video
'Don's Johns' port-a-potty labels covered for Trumps inauguration
Body found in River North parking garage
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video