BUSINESS

Customers: Brooks Shoe Service closed, luxury items thrown away

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers say Brooks Shoe Service closed without returning customer belongings worth thousands of dollars. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The owner of a shoe repair shop that recently closed in the Loop responded to angry customers Friday.

Brooks Shoe Service, located at 29 East Madison Street, closed two weeks ago without returning luxury items worth thousands of dollars.

Former customer Jacquie Amacher said she lost a $2,000 handbag.

Owner Mike Morelli spoke to ABC7 Friday night and did not deny that he threw away some customers' belongings. Morelli said customers were given fair warning.

Brooks Shoe Service had been in business for nearly 30 years.
