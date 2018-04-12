BUSINESS

End of an era: Last Chicago Sears store to close

(WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sears Holdings announced Wednesday that the last Sears store in Chicago will close in mid-July.

The Sears Auto Center adjacent to the store will close in mid-May.

The liquidation sale will begin on April 27.

The company said the building was among the 265 properties it sold to Seritage Growth Properties in 2015 in a sale lease-back transaction. According to a statement from Sears Holdings, Seritage has decided to take back the location.

Located in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road on the northwest side, the store served as an anchor for the once-bustling Six Corners shopping district when it opened on October 20, 1938.
Sears Through the Years
A look at the long, storied history of Sears.

Sears Holdings will continue to maintain approximately 150 employees in its downtown Dearborn Street offices.

The company said associates from the Six Corners store will be eligible for severance and will be able to apply for open jobs at other Sears and K-Mart locations.

Sears' headquarters is located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingsearsOld Irving ParkPortage ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune staffers announce intent to unionize
Consumers warned about contractor disputes as home repair season kicks off
AG Madigan files lawsuit against alternative electric supplier
Best Buy says it was hit by same data breach as Sears and Delta
More Business
Top Stories
Teen charged in murders of Bradley University student from Chicago, man
Woman grabbed by neck, stabbed in Lincoln Park
Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion
Chicago Police Board review of LeGrier, Jones shooting now underway
Man seriously injured in Canaryville shooting
Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby girl
California woman, 20, killed on spring break trip to Mexico
Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled
Show More
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Spotify and Hulu team up for $13 subscription bundle
Nurse allegedly "deliberately introduced" air into patients' arteries, accused of murder
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
More News