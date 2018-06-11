BUSINESS

International House of Burgers: 'IHOP' becomes 'IHOb'

EMBED </>More Videos

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes has a new, burger-centric name.

In a tweet on Monday, the chain revealed that the "b" in the previously announced name change stands for "burgers."

Though the restaurant may be dropping the "P" from its name, it promised that the pancakes on its menu aren't going anywhere and reassured skeptical followers that the name change was legitimately happening. The change is even reflected in the restaurant's Twitter handle, which is now @IHOb.

When the change was announced, many social media users had guessed that the "b" might stand for "breakfast" or "brunch."

Among the burgers now available are Big Brunch, Cowboy BBQ, Mushroom Swiss, Jalapeno Kick and Mega Monster.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodrestaurantsbreakfastsocial mediau.s. & world
BUSINESS
Sears at Six Corners, last in Chicago, closing permanently next month
Design your own clothes (with wine!) at Wicker Park's The Garment Creative
IHOb? IHOP hints at forthcoming name change
GMA Construction, James Tyree Award winner, helps transform communities
More Business
Top Stories
Source: Woman, 81, beaten to death, put in storage bin on Far South Side
1 killed, 1 injured in South Chicago crash that sent car into garage
New Metra BNSF schedule goes into effect
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
VIDEO: Robber snatches woman's purse, knocks her to ground in Armour Square
Tony Awards marked by censored political jab from De Niro; 2 with Chicago ties among winners
President Trump shows optimism amid final Kim summit preps
Lyft driver, another motorist charged with DUI after fatal Logan Square crash
Show More
Family of teen found dead in abandoned building asks public for help
Crash of small plane in Wisconsin kills 4 family members
DISTURBING VIDEO: Woman drove kids in pet kennels, police say
Woman found dead in Brookfield house fire
More News