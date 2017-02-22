Naperville restaurant among 43 Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's to close

Bloomin Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse, announced that the company will shut 43 of its 1,500 locations.The company has a mix of owned and franchised restaurants in 48 states, as well as Puerto Rico and 20 countries.The Outback in Naperville is among the 43 restaurants that were permanently closed February 15. A spokesman for Bloomin Brands said no other restaurants in Illinois, Indiana or Wisconsin were closed.The spokesman said Bloomin Brands is providing severance to all employees and working to place as many as possible in our other restaurants.