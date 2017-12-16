Car hits pedestrian, crashes into West Side Burger King

A car crashed into a Burger King in the 3900-block of West Chicago Avenue Saturday morning. (NVP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A driver lost control and hit a person on the sidewalk before crashing into a fast-food restaurant on the city's West Side Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the driver lost control after another vehicle cut him off in the 3900-block of West Chicago at about 2:53 a.m. He then struck a 36-year-old male pedestrian who was walking down the street before hitting a Burger King, which had extensive damage.

No one inside the car was hurt. The pedestrian who was hit was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver was not issued a citation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildingcrashburger kingpedestrian struckChicagoHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Some CTA workers get free parking in paid Blue Line lot
13-year-old boy among 4 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Chicago police applicants taking entry exam Saturday
Word ban at CDC includes 'vulnerable,' 'fetus,' 'transgender'
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Assistant scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
Police investigate report of shots fired outside Niles North HS after basketball game
Show More
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man missing from Dyer, Ind.
Woman found dead, 2 injured after Algonquin house fire
Girl, 15, reported missing from Bronzeville
Cook County's top civil attorney Chaka Patterson resigns
More News
Photos
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
More Photos