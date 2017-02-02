COMMUNITY

Veteran broadcast journalist and ABC 7 political reporter, Charles Thomas to retire

ABC7 Political Reporter Charles Thomas

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
Veteran broadcast journalist Charles Thomas, whose stellar career has spanned four decades, is set to retire March 3, 2017. Thomas made his mark as a broadcaster in both local and national arenas, for nearly 26 year as a general assignment reporter and then, political reporter for ABC 7 Eyewitness News and prior to that, as a Midwest correspondent for ABC News.

Thomas joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News in September of 1991 as a general assignment reporter. After his promotion to political reporter in 2009, Thomas recalled that his first full day on the job coincided with Barack Obama's first full day in office. Prior to that, he worked for several years as a Midwest Correspondent for ABC News in Chicago and St. Louis. He has worked at various stations across the country including Kansas City, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Thomas has worked as a professional journalist since 1973, shortly after his graduation from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. He began his career as a radio newscaster at KCMO-AM in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas said, "Having served as ABC 7's political reporter for the past 8 years, I have had a front row to history. I cannot adequately describe how blessed I feel to work at the #1 television station in this city, with the best management team and coworkers in Chicago. Without a moment's hesitation I can look back and say I had the best TV reporting job in America."

After his final day at ABC 7, Thomas plans to use his skill set on a soon to be announced digital platform "with the goal of helping the African American community take control of its own message and change the narrative to a positive one."
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobscommunityLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY
Heart and Soul January 28, 2017
Go Red For Women
Climb to the top at the Aon Step Up for Kids
New Year's resolutions for divorced parents
More community
CAREERS
Job: Broadcast Systems Specialist
Amazon says it will create 100K jobs in next 18 months
Job: Digital Reporter
Finland gives 2,000 citizens guaranteed income
More Careers
Top Stories
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Police: Suspect dead after fatal Monee shooting
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Show More
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
Did the groundhog see his shadow?
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos