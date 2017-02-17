CAREERS

Want to sit on the couch and make money? Priceline has the perfect job

EMBED </>More News Videos

Priceline has a work-from-home position just for you. (KTRK)

If you've been looking for a job that lets you sit back in the comfort of your own home, look no further.

Priceline has a work-from-home position just for you.

The company is hiring for its customer support staff, according to a post on Nexrep.

RELATED: Working from home becoming booming business

So, how do you get the job?

According to the post, you must have two computer monitors, access to Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat Reader and several tech skills. Those include having optimal typing skills and completing the basic internet search.

A brief description of the position says, "You'll be answering incoming calls for users of the country's largest travel website. Following a highly detailed process, agents will assist travelers with changes to their lodging and transportation itineraries."

NexRep requests 25-hour minimum for weekly services.

The position pays $10 an hour and up.
Related Topics:
careersjobshomecomputers
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Six Flags Great America hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers
Veteran broadcast journalist and ABC 7 political reporter, Charles Thomas to retire
Job: Part-Time Desk Assistant
Job: Broadcast Systems Specialist
More Careers
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
Show More
$7,500 offered for information on shooting of toddler
Surprise, surprise: AT&T launches new unlimited plan
Amazing photo of 452 IVF needles announces couple's twins
Man fractured baby girl's skull, ribs, DA says
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Social media used against you
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Hispanic Heritage Day
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
More Video