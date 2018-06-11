Chicago-bound flight from Rome diverted over "potential security concern"

A Chicago-bound United Airlines flight from Rome was diverted to Ireland because of a "potential security concern," the airline said Monday.The UA971 flight was diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland, landing at about 2:15 p.m. local time.In a statement, Chicago-based United Airlines said: "United flight UA971 en route to Chicago from Rome, diverted to Shannon following a potential security concern. Additional security screenings will be performed on all customers and baggage, and we will work to get customers on their way to Chicago as quickly as possible."Sgt. Jim Molloy, of the Irish National Police, said that a "message" was discovered. Authorities would not confirm where the message was found or if it referenced explosives.The passengers are were disembarked and searched. They will likely spend the night in Shannon before continuing to their final destination.