Chicago police officers exchanged gunfire with a man on the West Side Wednesday morning.Police said they spotted a man with a gun and pursued him on foot in the 900-block of North Massasoit Avenue at about 2:40 a.m.During the pursuit, police said the suspect fired shots at officers and officers returned fire, but no one was wounded.The 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody and two guns were recovered from the scene, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.