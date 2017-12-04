CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago Tribune reporter was carjacked early Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
The victim works as a crime reporter for the Tribune. She was sitting in a parked late model Chevy Malibu sedan in front of a Dunkin Donuts near 31st and Halsted streets at about 2:30 a.m. when she was approached by two men, Chicago police said.
One of the men tapped on the driver's side window and told her to get out of the car and then they took off in the car, police said. The carjacking took place just down the block from the 9th District Police Station.
Crime watch member Tommy Alvarez in the neighborhood spoke to the 29-year-old woman after it happened.
"She told me two fellas came and told her get out of the car and she panicked and she let them take the car and came inside Dunkin Donuts but they had no weapons on them, she says, they just took the whole car," Alvarez said.
The woman was not injured. The victim apparently left her wallet and laptop in the car.
Police said the suspects did not display a gun or imply they had one.
There have been a rash of dozens of carjackings across the city. The most recent happened on Friday in broad daylight in the Bucktown neighborhood. A woman was parking her BMW in her garage.