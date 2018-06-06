Child injured after car crashes into Mundelein daycare

One child was hurt after an SUV crashed into a Mundelein daycare Wednesday.The car was driven by a father, 37, who had just dropped off his child. According to officials, the SUV jumped the curb, crashed through a window, and traveled about 15 feet into the building on the 2000 block of Lake Street.Three children were in the vehicle at the time of the accident but were unhurt.The injured child was a girl between 4 and 5 years old. Officials said she suffered minor injuries was alert and talking to paramedics before they were transported to the hospital.The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. It is unclear if he will be cited for the accident, but he is not in custody and no charges have been filed.The crash site has been boarded up and daycare employees are cleaning up the damage. The facility remains open and the children have been moved to a different part of the building.