Child injured after car crashes into Mundelein daycare

EMBED </>More Videos

A car crashed into a Mundelein daycare Wednesday morning. (WLS)

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) --
One child was hurt after an SUV crashed into a Mundelein daycare Wednesday.

The car was driven by a father, 37, who had just dropped off his child. According to officials, the SUV jumped the curb, crashed through a window, and traveled about 15 feet into the building on the 2000 block of Lake Street.

Three children were in the vehicle at the time of the accident but were unhurt.

The injured child was a girl between 4 and 5 years old. Officials said she suffered minor injuries was alert and talking to paramedics before they were transported to the hospital.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. It is unclear if he will be cited for the accident, but he is not in custody and no charges have been filed.

The crash site has been boarded up and daycare employees are cleaning up the damage. The facility remains open and the children have been moved to a different part of the building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcar accidentchild injuredMundelein
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family files lawsuit after Elgin woman fatally shot by police on I-90
Man killed, firefighter injured in West Pullman fire
2 attempt to kidnap children in Gresham
Indiana motorcyclist traveling at 135 mph arrested, charged with reckless driving
Trump commutes sentence for Kardashian-backed drug offender
Chris Farley's family suing Wis. bike-maker Trek over fat-tire product
Kate Spade's New York suicide was 'not unexpected,' sister says
First person born via IVF treatment celebrates 40th birthday
Show More
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Mean obituary for 80-year-old says 'she will not be missed'
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
More News