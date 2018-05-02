The father of 19-year-old Imani Williams, a college student shot at a party on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night, spoke about what happened to his daughter.Two people, Williams and a 24-year-old man, were standing outside in the 3300-block of West Gladys in the city's Fifth City neighborhood just after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when police said someone drove by, fired shots and took off.Williams was shot in the abdomen and transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.Williams is from south suburban Willowbrook. She's a freshman at the College of DuPage. Her father, Brian Williams, spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News about how he was also a victim of gun violence."I feel bad. I'm a father. It hurts. I was once shot five times myself, many years ago. God spared my life. Just got on the right track," Williams said.Police haven't found the gunman in his daughter's shooting. Area North detectives are handling the investigation.