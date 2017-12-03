Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade riding through Chicago

Thousands of people are riding through Chicago for 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.Between 40 to 50 thousand motorcyclists gathered together Sunday morning at Dan Ryan Woods before setting off on a parade for a very, very good cause.The parade president said they have four tiers of riders because of the huge turnout. The parade goes from 83rd Street and Western Avenue and goes north to the Devry parking lot at 3300 North Campbell Avenue, about 19 miles with toys in tow.A lot of the riders keep coming back year after year because the event is so special to them."We're here every year, rain or shine. We've been here when it is 14 degrees. Last year, we ended up with a lot of snow at the end, people still showed up and did what they could," said Lester Fortier, president of the Chicagoland Motorcycle Parade.There are just two requirements to be a part of the parade: You have to bring one new, unwrapped toy to donate and each motorcycle must display a clear, unobscured license plate.Governor Bruce Rauner is taking part. Every year, the event helps provide tens of thousands of toys to children in need.