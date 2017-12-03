COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade riding through Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of people are riding through Chicago for 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of people are riding through Chicago for 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

Between 40 to 50 thousand motorcyclists gathered together Sunday morning at Dan Ryan Woods before setting off on a parade for a very, very good cause.

The parade president said they have four tiers of riders because of the huge turnout. The parade goes from 83rd Street and Western Avenue and goes north to the Devry parking lot at 3300 North Campbell Avenue, about 19 miles with toys in tow.

A lot of the riders keep coming back year after year because the event is so special to them.

"We're here every year, rain or shine. We've been here when it is 14 degrees. Last year, we ended up with a lot of snow at the end, people still showed up and did what they could," said Lester Fortier, president of the Chicagoland Motorcycle Parade.

There are just two requirements to be a part of the parade: You have to bring one new, unwrapped toy to donate and each motorcycle must display a clear, unobscured license plate.

Governor Bruce Rauner is taking part. Every year, the event helps provide tens of thousands of toys to children in need.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventstoys for totsmotorcyclesholidayChicagoBeverly
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Holiday Jeep Run in Arlington Heights
Registration for winter Chicago Park District programs opens this week
Dashing through Chicago during the Santa Hustle 5K
Holiday gift donations with Swapadventure
More Community & Events
Top Stories
5 teens seriously hurt in crash on Lake Shore Drive
Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Woman, 81, robbed on North Side
Cardinal Cupich embarking on mission to Puerto Rico
VIDEO: Blasts fail to bring down upper section of Pontiac Silverdome
Met Opera conductor, former Ravinia music director accused of sexual abuse
Remains of missing 3-year-old N.C. girl found, authorities believe
What does the Senate tax plan mean for you?
Show More
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
Campaign aims to teach disability etiquette
Holiday Jeep Run in Arlington Heights
Daily Herald: Women's hockey increasing in popularity
More News
Top Video
Daily Herald: Women's hockey increasing in popularity
Holiday Jeep Run in Arlington Heights
Holiday fashions for kids
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video