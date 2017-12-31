COLD New Year's Eve in Chicago

This is one of the coldest New Year's Eves we've had in a while. It is unfortunate, however, the celebrations will continue the show must go on.Navy Pier is getting ready for its celebrations to ring in the new year hoping that many will make it out despite the below freezing temperatures."What's great about Navy Pier is that you can be indoors for as long as you possibly can and venture your way outdoors at the stroke of midnight to catch the firework show," said Payal Patel, Navy Pier spokesperson.Earlier on Sunday at the Chicago Children's Museum kids and their families marked the end of 2017 with a "Noon" Year's Eve celebration...complete with noisemakers and confetti...a similar site what will be happening at the stroke of midnight at Navy Pier"We've got parties in grand ballroom and the crystal gardens and those are both indoors so people will be plenty warm," said Payal Patel.Visitors to the pier Sunday were all bundled up prepping themselves for the celebrations when the sun goes down... along with the temperatures."We're going to embrace the cold. I think we're prepared. We're going to be Ubering instead of walking tonight," said Danielle Paquette"A lot of Ubers, a lot of layers and bundle up, double the socks!," said Trevis Dawidowicz..