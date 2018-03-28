RESTAURANTS

Dine at Chicago area restaurants in April to help prevent child abuse

During the month of April, more than 40 participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds from select menu items to benefit One Hope United. (One Hope United)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of Chicago area restaurants are serving up specials to raise money for programs that prevent child abuse.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. All month long, more than 40 participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds from select menu items to benefit the non-profit organization One Hope United.

Diners may also post a photo of their meal at any partner restaurant and tag it with #GoBlue4OHU for a chance to win prizes, including gift certificates.

Participating restaurants include:

o AceBounce, Chicago
o Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie, Barrington
o Apogee, Chicago
o Arbella, Chicago
o Beatrix, Fulton Market, Clark St. & St. Clair St. locations, Chicago
o Cescas Margarita Bar & Grill, Chicago
o Ciao! Café & Wine Lounge, Chicago
o Coco Pazzo, Chicago
o Cupitol, Chicago, Evanston

o Elly's Brunch & Café, Chicago, Mundelein, Norridge, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Naperville, Mundelein, Phoenix, Kansas City
o Fabulous Freddie's Italian Eatery, Chicago
o Forno Rosso, Chicago
o Franco's Ristorante, Chicago
o G&O (Grand & Ogden), Chicago
o Half Sour, Chicago
o Joy District/Parley, Chicago
o Leghorn Chicken, LaSalle Dr. & N. Western, Chicago
o Leviathan, Chicago
o Mercadito, Chicago
o Moe's Cantina River North, Chicago

o Nellcote, Chicago
o Old Town Social, Chicago
o Portsmith, Chicago
o Rio's d'Sudamerica, Chicago
o RM Champagne Salon, Chicago
o The Royal Grocer & Co., Chicago
o Slurping Turtle, Chicago
o Steadfast, Chicago
o Tanta, Chicago

For more information, visit: https://goblue4ohu.org/restaurant-collective/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfoodchild abusefeel goodrestaurantsChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESTAURANTS
3 new places to savor noodles in Chicago
North Shore pizzerias fire thin, crispy pies with unique flavors
Extra Course: Grateful Bites
Briki Cafe 'brings Greece to your backyard'
More restaurants
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Aldermen demand trash cleanup along Dan Ryan
Homeless kids to receive donated Easter baskets
Thousands of runners hit streets for 39th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 8K
Good Food Expo promotes healthy, sustainable eating
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 13, sexually assaulted in Little Village
Deported veteran Miguel Perez Jr. describes ordeal
Widow forced to sit with husband's dead body for hours
4 arrested after high speed chase, crash
Chicago bank denies loans traded for Army Secretary promise
Triton College celebrates first men's basketball national title
Navigating Facebook's new privacy settings
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in California crash
Show More
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
2020 census citizenship question sparks concerns, lawsuit
Moser, Loyola Ramblers and Sister Jean basking in Final Four
Former Disney star joins White House press team
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos