Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --World leaders and speakers are coming to Chicago to take part in the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit October 31 - November 1, 2017. The two-day immersive event hopes to inspire and empower participants to create positive changes in their communities. Approximately 500 civic leaders from around Chicago, the United States, and the world will host lectures, workshops and interactive events. Summit participants will attend five main stage sessions with talks on topics ranging from motivating young people to choose a civic path to technology's role in creating equitable and inclusive communities.
Along with a star-studded array of special guests, the summit will end with a concert features Chicago's Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan, and The National. The concert will be open to the community, but only about 1,500 tickets will be distributed. You can also watch the concert live-streaming on YouTube. The summit will take place at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place, the concert will be at the Wintrust Arena on East Cermak Road in the South Loop. Michael Strautmanis, the Vice President of civic engagement with the Obama Foundation, joined ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming summit.
For more information visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/