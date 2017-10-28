OBAMA FOUNDATION

Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

World leaders and speakers are coming to Chicago to take part in the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit Oct. 31 ? Nov. 1. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
World leaders and speakers are coming to Chicago to take part in the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit October 31 - November 1, 2017. The two-day immersive event hopes to inspire and empower participants to create positive changes in their communities. Approximately 500 civic leaders from around Chicago, the United States, and the world will host lectures, workshops and interactive events. Summit participants will attend five main stage sessions with talks on topics ranging from motivating young people to choose a civic path to technology's role in creating equitable and inclusive communities.

Along with a star-studded array of special guests, the summit will end with a concert features Chicago's Chance the Rapper, Gloria Estefan, and The National. The concert will be open to the community, but only about 1,500 tickets will be distributed. You can also watch the concert live-streaming on YouTube. The summit will take place at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place, the concert will be at the Wintrust Arena on East Cermak Road in the South Loop. Michael Strautmanis, the Vice President of civic engagement with the Obama Foundation, joined ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming summit.

For more information visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsobama foundationbarack obamaevents
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OBAMA FOUNDATION
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
More obama foundation
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo
Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show
ABC 7's Frank Mathie honored at Irish American Heritage Center Gala
4 Star Chicagoan: Howard Sandifer, Chicago West Community Music Center
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
Nose of plane carrying NBA team dented on flight to Chicago
Man, 47, killed in crash with semi-truck on I-94
7 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Official: 'Stranger Things' actor denied US entry over drugs
Ala. woman spots massive hog eating grass in front of house
10 years later, Stacy Peterson's family hopes disappearance will be solved
Show More
First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports
Astros' Gurriel: 'I didn't mean to offend' Darvish with apparent racial gesture
Get rid of old medication at 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo
More News
Top Video
3 killed, 1 critically injured in I-57 crash on Far South Side
Halloween fun at the Lincoln Park Zoo
Weekend Watch: Rauner's social service funding cuts
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video