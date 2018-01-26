CHICAGO PROUD

Parents join forces to create peace centers

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents in Chicago are coming together to promote peace and offer students a space to voice their perspectives. (WLS)

Chicago Proud
By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Parents in Chicago are coming together to promote peace and offer students a space to voice their perspectives. The focus is to help keep students safe and in school.

Parents are being trained in Restorative Justice. It focuses on starting a conversation to prevent future consequences.

"If you're going to teach a lesson, lessons are taught in school not in the street," Dexter Leggin said. He's the Chief Peace Keeper at Melody Elementary in West Garfield Park, and the first stop for students looking to express themselves or stop conflict.

"We talk to kids and kids at risk. When I say kids at risk, we try to help with the social and emotional needs of children. Either they are in trouble or not in trouble, we try to talk about a broad level of conversation. If they are in trouble, the peace center is made to replace harm," Leggin explained.

Leggin has been with the program for six years and says they are showing great improvements.

"Before they get suspended, they bring them to me. We try to work it out before it even happens. We're here to stop suspensions, so we are the first stage before they go to the disciplinary and the principal. Ninety percent of the time we can stop the suspension because if they are fighting or doing whatever we can work it out together," he said.

Peace Center has grown past a place for conflict solution, but into a place for conversation for students.

"It's not talking about bad stuff. It's trying to help the bad stuff become good," said Terrance Anderson, 8th grade.

"Coming to the peace center is where you have no drama and you can say what you want to say but just express you're feeling to a person that will listen to you and give your feedback on how they feel or what they have to say about it," Makiya Ousley said. "The people in the peace center are like family to you."

Working together to fund common ground and create a safer school and community.

"I love these children! I'm serious! It's going to make me cry. I love my neighborhood, I love these kids, I'm serious," Leggin said.

Leggin said his next goal is to create Jr. Peace Keepers with some of the young men and women you saw there to help promote peace.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventschicago proudschoolChicagoWest Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Von Steuben all-girls robotics team prepares for national competition
Mother McAuley student returns home a world champion hockey player
Homewood coach gets new kidney from one of his runners
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Companies run by Chicago moms
Morris VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot at $1.1M for Monday drawing
'It's cold': 17th Annual Polar Plunge held Saturday
Temporary Distortion performance art featured at Chicago Cultural Center
More Community & Events
Top Stories
East Chicago man charged with broad daylight kidnapping in Calumet City
Man robbed at gunpoint in Old Town, part of string of muggings
CDC: 37 children dead, flu virus still spreading
Man critically injured in Logan Square hit-and-run
Video shows CPD officer use Taser on man running away during traffic stop
CPD officer suffers medical emergency, involved in minor collision
Palatine teacher charged after alleged altercation over student's earbuds
USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of scandal
Show More
Chicago man charged in 'mystery shopper' fraud case
5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy
$50K reward offered in Naperville murder, unsolved after 1 year
Credit card fraud suspect arrested
3 injured in crash involving 5 vehicles, including semi, on I-294
More News
Top Video
East Chicago man charged with broad daylight kidnapping in Calumet City
Man robbed at gunpoint in Old Town, part of string of muggings
USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of scandal
Chicago man charged in 'mystery shopper' fraud case
More Video