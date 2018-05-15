Community groups outline proposed reforms for Chicago Police Department

A coalition of groups released a list of reforms that they believe should be included in a consent decree that will outline changes for the Chicago Police Department.The groups held an event at the MacArthur Justice Center designed to create pressure on the mayor and attorney general as they negotiate a consent decree on how to reform the Chicago Police Department.These groups represent the everyday experiences of communities that are over-policed and believe it's important for their voices to be represented in negotiations for the consent decree, which is essentially a court agreement for police reforms that is enforced by a federal judge."Our goal is to stop all violence, including the violence perpetrated by the police," said Crista Noel, a survivor of police violence.Some highlights of what these community groups hope to see in the consent decree include reformed policies regarding use of force, clear guidelines about treating people in police interactions with respect, developing diversions from the justice system and eliminating racism and gender bias from police activities.Noel made a statement speaking to police officers outlining these proposed reforms."You will not kill us. You will not be unprofessional in any way when encountering your constituents. You will honor your badge and you will honor the bodily integrity and sanctity of life of every individual you see," she said. "You will not beat, rape, shoot, steal, or be racist and biased. You will deescalate and you will call crisis assessment teams for calls concerning those with psycho-social disabilities."A report from the U.S. Department of Justice published Jan. 17 called for reform of the CPD. It's expected that a new consent decree will be negotiated and accepted by September.