Couple, adult son found dead in Winfield died of sharp force injuries

Winfield police are investigating the deaths of Tom and Nancy Clinkenbeard and their son, Carl. (WLS)

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
An elderly Winfield couple and their adult son who were found dead Monday died of sharp force injuries, investigators said Wednesday.

Police said Nancy Clinkenbeard, 77, Clyde Clinkenbeard, 76, and Karl Clinkenbeard, 50, were found dead in their home on Tuesday after a neighbor noticed there hadn't been any activity in the home that day.

Katie Earles said she had returned home at 5:30 a.m. from an early morning walk when she saw one of their dogs outside.

"I started banging on the door, ringing the doorbell. All the lights were on in the house. I didn't see anything. I was banging," Earles said.

Earles said her husband peeked in the Clinkenbeard's kitchen window and made a gruesome discovery.

"He saw Tom who lives in the house and his son Karl on the floor and he said they're dead. They're dead. Call 911," she said.

At this point, police are not saying how the three family members died and whether there was a motive. Autopsies revealed that all three of the deceased had "multiple sharp force injuries," investigators said.

Neighbors said police were called to the home on Saturday to break up a fight between Karl and the Clinkenbeard's other son, Keith, and Keith's son, Joshua.

Up until that point, the neighbors said they were not aware of any domestic incidents.

Winfield police are calling this a death investigation and are receiving assistance from the DuPage County Sheriff's department. They said there is no reason for the public to believe they are in any danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundelderlydeath investigationWinfieldDuPage County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 shot, 1 fatally, in Avondale after fist fight escalates to shootout
Police: 1 shot in Irving Park
Panama City suspect found dead in standoff linked to suspicious death, police say
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Woman, 93, faces fear of water by going down water slide
Burglars grab $50K in Louis Vuitton merch after driving SUV into Oak Brook store
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
Chicago area bank robberies take dive so far this year
Show More
Two Chicago men rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys
Man, 18, shot outside middle school in West Pullman
Speaker Madigan calls for investigation of retaliation complaints against him
Police say baby abducted by mom now missing more than a week
More News